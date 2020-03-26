US overtakes China, Italy in total confirmed coronavirus cases, researchers say

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The United States on Thursday overtook China and Italy in confirmed coronavirus cases with over 82,000 in all, a grim milestone reported by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

As the U.S. surged up to 82,404 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, it took the number-one spot from China, which has 81,782 cases, followed by Italy with 80,589 cases. The U.S. now has accounted for about 14.9 percent of cases worldwide.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

It came as many states have mobilized widespread testing for the virus. Around 519,338 coronavirus tests have been administered in the U.S.

However, some analysts have advised against giving China's reported statistics much weight. Chinese leader Xi Jinping touted a dip in new coronavirus cases, but foreign affairs analyst Gordon Chang told Fox News, "For China, the truth has always been a casualty."

The U.S. still remained number-six in the world for most deaths with 1,093, behind Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France respectively.

New York state has accounted for nearly half of the country's cases with 37,258. The state has faced 385 coronavirus-related deaths, up 100 deaths in the last 24 hours.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Globally, 526,044 cases have been confirmed, with 23,067 deaths.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.