Cher likely won’t face charges after being accused of kidnapping son in divorce docs: legal expert

Cher unwittingly became the focus of her son Elijah Blue Allman's divorce earlier this week with newly surfaced court documents from December.

Allman's estranged wife, Marie Angela King, claimed Cher abducted Allman in November 2022 while the former couple attempted to work on their marriage privately. Allman originally filed for divorce from King in November 2021, and she countered with her own filing one year later.

Fox News Digital is breaking down the latest legal developments for Hollywood stars with celebrity divorce lawyer, Christopher C. Melcher, partner at Walzer Melcher & Yoda.

Allman and King were holed up for 12 days together "working" on their marriage when four men allegedly removed Allman from their New York City hotel room, docs stated.

King claimed that she was "unaware" of Allman's location and was told by one of the four men that Cher had hired them to retrieve her son.

Melcher stated that it was unlikely Cher would face any charges regarding King’s claim that Allman was taken away and is in "lockdown" at an undisclosed treatment facility.

"If there was kidnapping, she could face charges, but it doesn’t sound like kidnapping because if he didn’t want to go, he would have resisted," Melcher said. "It’s pretty difficult to get somebody from New York back to Los Angeles without him having reported it to people, gate agents … any other number of people, people at the hotel itself.

"I think there’s nothing to indicate that it was against his will."

The allegations that Allman was taken away via Cher's orders came to light in family court documents King filed in December, when she filed a request to reschedule a hearing.

"She overshared. All she needed to say was that she thinks a trial’s not necessary because there’s going to be a reconciliation. She could have left it at that," Melcher said.

At the time of the filing, King stated her "husband has been receiving medical care since August 2022," and the last time she saw Allman was during the alleged kidnapping.

King, an English singer with the group KING, married Allman in 2013. The couple called it quits in 2020, and he filed for divorce the following year.

Allman is the son of Cher and late musician Gregg Allman. Cher married Gregg Allman days after her divorce from Sonny Bono in 1975.

However, the couple's marriage lasted only nine days before the "Turn Back Time" singer filed for divorce from the "Midnight Rider" recording artist. They reconciled for a brief time and welcomed Elijah Blue Allman before calling it quits once again. Their divorce was finalized in 1978.

"Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner sued estranged husband Joe Jonas to force him to return their children's passports so that she may take them to England.

Turner claimed the couple had plans to raise their two daughters in her home country where the girls also have dual U.S. and British citizenship.

Jonas, who filed for divorce from Turner on Sept. 5 after four years of marriage, said in a statement following her lawsuit that an "amicable co-parenting setup" was in the works, but clearly not yet fully ironed out.

"It's bad enough when couples fight over their kids, but when they want to live on different continents, there's no way to equally share custody and have a meaningful relationship," Melcher said.

"Sophie wants to live in England with the kids. Joe wants to be in the United States with the kids," Melcher said. "There's no middle ground."

He added, "This is going to be a very ugly dispute."

The couple shared a joint statement on Instagram announcing a mutual decision to "amicably" end their marriage earlier this month.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they wrote the day after Jonas filed for divorce in Miami.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak asked a judge to dismiss the second divorce filing made by her estranged husband Kroy Biermann.

Zolciak told a Georgia court that Biermann's claim that their marriage was "irretrievably broken" was false considering the couple had sex since he filed the new paperwork, according to new documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

KROY BIERMANN DEMANDS DIVORCE FROM KIM ZOLCIAK AS ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ ALUM REVEALS THEY'RE STILL INTIMATE

The "RHOA" star alleged "multiple occasions" where she had sex with Biermann since his divorce petition, with the most recent intimate event on Sept. 7. She also claimed a marriage cannot be irretrievably broken if "the parties have resumed cohabitation or have reconciled for any period."

Zolciak also noted that Biermann, a former professional football player, would have to file another divorce complaint to "affirm" their marriage was truly over.

Biermann "has no desire to reconcile," according to his response to Zolciak's Sept. 25 filing obtained by Fox News Digital. He filed for divorce for the second time on Aug. 24.

"Well, celebs, like the rest of us, sometimes are uncertain what the right decision is," Melcher said. "But, here with this couple, they have big problems, not only personally, but financially."

He added, "So the idea of staying together might have sounded good initially, but they couldn't make it work. And now they're breaking up and about to lose their house in foreclosure."

The second divorce filing comes nearly one month after the reality stars voluntarily dismissed a first petition for divorce , which was initially filed in May.

Biermann and Zolciak have four children together : Kroy, 11, and Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Biermann adopted Zolciak's adult daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana Zolciak-Biermann.

In addition to their marital woes, the couple is "financially destitute" as they owe the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes on their Georgia mansion, according to court documents previously obtained by Fox News Digital. Biermann claimed their financial woes are largely related to Zolciak's "reckless spending habits and love for online gambling."

Documents stated their home will be foreclosed in November.

Matthew McConaughey received a temporary restraining order earlier this month after claiming an alleged stalker was harassing him and also sending threatening emails.

The Oscar-winning actor filed the court order ahead of a stop on his "Just Because" book tour after receiving a tip that his alleged stalker would be attending the promotional event in Los Angeles.

In his restraining order request, McConaughey claimed the harassment began in April 2022 "with delusional and disturbing letters, emails and frivolous lawsuits in multiple jurisdictions. These lawsuits were designed to lure me into court and come into contact with me."

Melcher told Fox News Digital that while a restraining order "is just a piece of paper," it can still be extremely useful for safety measures.

"The benefit of having one for Matthew is that if this person comes near him at a book signing, which he's concerned about, she can be arrested for violation of the order," Melcher said. "Where if he didn't have the order in place, she could come there."

He added, "And he's scared by this conduct. So this is an important first step for his protection."

The woman was on scene of McConaughey's Los Angeles book signing and confirmed she had traveled "more than 300 miles" to attend the event. She also sent a "threatening email" to the venue.

Authorities informed her of the restraining order, she was asked to leave and was then escorted away by police, Fox News Digital confirmed.

