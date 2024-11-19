Expand / Collapse search
Cher confesses Sony Bono marriage drove them to thoughts of murder and suicide in darkest moments

Lucille Ball gave Cher life-changing advice during tumultuous marriage to Bono

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

On her rise to fame, music icon Cher reached rock bottom during her "loveless marriage" to Sonny Bono. 

The "Believe" singer confessed her ex-husband Bono had thoughts of murdering her during their tumultuous relationship in her new book, "Cher: The Memoir, Part One," released today.

After struggling in the marriage, Cher admitted to Bono that she was interested in sleeping with their guitarist, Bill. She wrote that her music duo partner and then-husband did not take the news well. 

Portrait of singing duo Sonny Bono and Cher, wearing formal dress on an outdoor patio

Pop singer Cher considered suicide multiple times after feeling "desperate" in her "loveless marriage" to Sonny Bono. (Getty Images)

"You know, after you went off with Bill that night at the Sahara [hotel], I seriously thought about throwing you off our balcony," she recalled him saying.

Cher added she thought her ex-husband’s confession was "crazy." 

She wrote that he added, "I figured I’d plead insanity like Spade Cooley and get seven years in jail before they released me. Then I’d get a book deal and my own show."

She replied, "Oh, you did, did you? Well, there would have been no need to push me because I was gonna jump!"

sonny and cher

The "Believe" singer confessed her ex-husband Sonny spoke about wanting to kill her during their tumultuous relationship. (Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

While she claimed that was the "darkest moment" of their marriage, Cher wrote that she did not think Bono would actually push her off the balcony, but she was "sure it crossed his mind." 

At that moment, they could not help but laugh, Cher penned in her memoir. 

Meanwhile, Cher reflected on how their rocky relationship made the pop singer consider suicide multiple times. 

"There I was, twenty-six years old and in what had become a loveless marriage… he just lost interest."

"I stepped barefoot onto the balcony of our suite and stared down. I was dizzy with loneliness. I saw how easy it would be to step over the edge and simply disappear. For a few crazy minutes I couldn’t imagine any other option," she wrote. 

Cher said her suicidal ideations occurred "five or six times."

A photo of Sonny Bono and Cher singing

Sonny Bono and Cher perform on their CBS television program, "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour," in 1973. (CBS via Getty Images)

What drew Cher off the ledge was the vulnerable thought of how it would deeply impact her family if she were to jump to her death. 

"… each time I think… about my mother, about my sister, about everybody and how things like this could make people who look up to me feel that it’s a viable solution, and I would step back inside."

The "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer then came to another solution to her relationship with Bono.

"I don’t have to jump off, I can just leave him."

Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz

Cher reached out to her friend Lucille Ball of "I Love Lucy," who also dealt with marital struggles with her husband and co-star Desi Arnaz. (CBS/Getty Images)

Cher wrote that she reached out to her friend Lucille Ball, who also dealt with marital struggles with her husband and co-star Desi Arnaz. 

"I told her, ‘Lucy, I want to leave Sonny and you’re the only one I know that’s ever been in this same situation. What should I do?’" Cher remembered. 

"She told me, ‘F--- him, you’re the one with the talent.’"

Bono, whose real name was Salvatore Bono, and Cher married in 1967 and skyrocketed to success as a musical duo. The two welcomed their only child, Chaz Bono, in 1969.

A photo of Sonny and Cher

Sonny Bono and Cher ultimately divorced in 1975. (Chris Walter/WireImage)

In Cher’s memoir, she detailed how Bono controlled every aspect of her life and took all her money at the height of their fame on "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour."

After nine years of marriage, the couple divorced in 1975. In 1998, Bono died in a skiing accident.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

