Charlotte McKinney Hits the Desert, Amber Heard Issues an Odd Apology, and Much, Much More

Here's what's happening out there:

• Over the weekend, model and former Carl's Jr. burger spokeswoman Charlotte McKinney shared a saucy swimsuit snap from a resort in the desert (above). We can't confirm where McKinney is exactly, but seeing as every other attractive model/actress/Carl's Jr. spokeswoman is currently in Indio for Coachella, it's probably a safe bet.

• Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has been forced to cancel his upcoming show in New York after being hospitalized due to exhaustion and dehydration.The silver lining to all this? Frehley won't have to put up with rabid New York fans asking for autographs while he's "taking a leak" after the concert:

• In a recent interview with "TV Week Australia," Liam Hemsworth claimed he is not re-engaged to his former fiancée Miley Cyrus, despite living with Cyrus in a four bedroom home she purchased specifically to "reconnect" with Hemsworth. In related news, Liam Hemsworth might be sleeping on the street tonight.

• Amber Heard has pled guilty to smuggling her two dogs into Australia when husband Johnny Depp was filming his last "Pirates of the Caribbean" film in the country. And as part of her penance, she and Depp look like they've been talked into recording this odd anti-animal smuggling PSA, perhaps at gunpoint:

• Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen and Grammy-winning recording artist John Legend welcomed their first child late last week, a baby girl named Luna Simone. And while she's already hit the genetic lottery, only time will tell if little Luna will inherit her parents' innate ability to ingest without gaining an ounce.

• Beyonce has released a trailer for "Lemonade," her mysterious new "world premiere event" to air on HBO this coming Saturday (below). Fans are already speculating that "Lemonade" might be a new music video or a "making of" documentary for her long-awaited album, so won't they be disappointed when Beyonce merely announces she's opening a new lemonade/beverage chain.

• Following news that lead singer Brian Johnson had quit for fear of further hearing loss, AC/DC has officially announced that Guns n' Roses frontman Axl Rose will be filling in for the remainder of their current "Rock or Bust" tour. So don't worry, rock and roll fans — there will still be plenty of melodic screeching for all to enjoy.

• And finally, model and actress Emily Ratajkowski (below, center) has shared a short video of herself and her friends goofing around at the pool, presumably after/before partying the day away at Coachella. And judging by the strappy crop-top she actually wore to the festival, it's safe to say Ratajkowski's entire wardrobe could fit into her cocktail glass.