Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the 'Peanuts' crew headed to Apple

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the "Peanuts" crew are headed to Apple.

The tech giant has struck a deal with global children's content and brands company — DHX Media — to develop original "Peanuts" programs for Apple's streaming service, including new series, specials, and shorts based on the beloved characters, according to The Associated Press.

Per the outlet, DHX will produce original short-form STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) content that will be exclusive to Apple, like astronaut Snoopy.

The new programs are part of Peanuts Worldwide and NASA's Space Act Agreement, designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

"Peanuts" was first created by Charles M. Schulz in 1950.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.