Charley Scalies, ‘The Wire’ and ‘Sopranos' actor, dead at 84

Charley Scalies died Thursday at the age of 84.

"The running gag is how I tell everyone that I am (was) his favorite kid," his daughter, Anne Marie Scalies, told Fox News Digital in a statement. "My siblings like to fight me for the title but I am certain it was me!"

"Aside from around the dinner table with his family and friends, he lived to return on stage," she added. "Even in the ending weeks he was talking about being in rehearsals and sharing stories with young actors of his time on HBO. ‘The Wire’ writer, Rafael Alvarez, was one of his most favorite colleagues and often referred to him as a brother from another mother."

Scalies died May 1 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

The actor was best known for his portrayal of Tony Soprano's high school football coach in "The Sopranos" and Thomas "Horseface" Pakusa in the second season of "The Wire."

"As with all the other characters I’ve been blessed to portray, Horseface lives inside of me," he told Chesapeake Bay Magazine in 2019. "I invite him out to play as needed."

Scalies began his career in theater, landing roles in "Guys and Dolls," "Chicago" and "The Wizard of Oz." He also wrote a screenplay titled "It Takes Balls," inspired by the pool hall his dad owned during Scalies' childhood.

The actor moved on to the silver screen, portraying characters in "12 Monkeys," "Liberty Heights," "Jersey Girl" and "Condition Red."

He most recently appeared in an episode of "Cold Case" in 2008.

Anne Marie also shared a tribute to her father on Instagram with photos of the two.

"You were my first love," she captioned the Instagram post. "Thank you for all you have taught me and continued to teach me during your transition. I am comforted that you are now at peace."



"Keep the ghost light on for me!"

Scalies is survived by his wife Angeline, along with his children, Chuck, Angeline, Tony, Christa and Anne Marie. The actor is also survived by his grandchildren, Charles IV, Christopher, Domenic and Amelia.

