Maren Morris endorses Joe Biden: ‘I believe that country music is for everyone, so is this country’

Maren Morris shared an impassioned video on social media endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

“The Bones” singer explained her choice to vote for the Democratic nominee and “Democrats down the ticket” in Tennessee as part of the “I Will Vote” concert on Sunday.

In the video titled “America,” Morris, 30, discussed her hope for a better future that values people regardless of race, sexuality, gender, status and other civil rights issues.

The country singer revealed she became increasingly passionate about politics after the birth of her son Hayes, 7 months, whom she shares with her husband Ryan Hurd.

“Coming from a Southern family with a conservative background, throughout my childhood I was always taught to treat people with respect and dignity, no matter their race, their religion, their sexual orientation and, yes, even their political party,” Morris began. “But like a lot of us, I’ve been in perpetual shock watching what’s happened to our country these last few years.”

She continued: “We’ve been divided and pitted against one another. We’ve seen the forces of hatred not just reserved for the awkward Thanksgiving dinner conversation with a crazy relative once a year, but out in the open, encouraged and supported by the president of the United States.”

The Highwater bandmate said her son was a major reason she began to think about the future.

“It wasn’t about just me anymore; it was about him, and all of our children’s futures in this country. What will they make of this moment 20 years from now?” she questioned.

Morris then explained that her new single “Better Than We Found It,” which features diverse people in the music video, was written in response to being “overcome by this premise of creating something worth leaving behind.”

“Now, I live in the world of country music, which has always been about telling the truth,” she stated. “And just like I believe that country music is for everyone, so is this country.

“This song is for the immigrants who call our country home, yet are made to feel as if they aren’t welcome; our LGBTQIA community who are seeing their basic human rights sit on the chopping block of this election’s outcome; and Black Americans who are simply asking to have their humanity matter like everyone else, yet fear for their lives when they go for a jog, or even go to sleep in their own bed,” Morris said.

She added: “And it’s about those of us who have the civic responsibility to do everything we can to make our country better by saying, ‘We are better than this.’ It isn’t a punishment; it’s a plea.”

The “GIRL” singer explained her choice to vote for all Democratic candidates on her ballot was “because we need leadership that is kind, compassionate and that cares. Leadership that will unite us, to overcome this pandemic, to put us back to work again, end systemic racism and work every day to ensure we leave this world to our kids in. better shape than we found it.

“It’s time we tell someone that he’s fired,” she said, referencing President Trump’s catchphrase from “The Apprentice.”

“Let’s elect a president and vice-president who believe in the best of what America can be, and who will work every day to ensure that we, once again, stand united — because divided we fall,” Morris concluded.