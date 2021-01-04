Celebrities urge fans to vote blue in Georgia runoff elections: 'Win this thing is NOW'

The stars are getting political.

On Tuesday, Georgia voters will participate in a special runoff election to determine who will represent them in the Senate, potentially flipping the political body from Republican-led to Democratic.

After a year filled with political divide and even turmoil, celebrities have spoken out on Twitter regarding the elections in Ga., urging fans to vote blue.

"The future of our country hangs on the outcome of the Senate races in GA," said comedian Patton Oswalt. "Our last push to help @GeorgiaDemocrat get out the vote & win this thing is NOW."

Rosie O'Donnell shared a photo of herself wearing a mask reading "Vote Warnock," a call for fans to cast ballots in favor of Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate.

"#RepublicansDontCare if you want more COVID relief, if you want to protect the environment or, I guess, just defend our basic concept of democracy," wrote Bradley Whitford. "That’s why we have to #FlipTheSenate and this is our chance to do it."

"Hello Georgia friends, just dropping by to remind you that election day is TOMORROW- so get out there and VOTE," said Elizabeth Banks alongside a video in which she addressed her "sexy friends" from the state of Georgia. "Use the following link to find a polling place near you and let’s flip the senate blue!"

Josh Gad added: "We can’t be fooled by thinking that we only needed to rid of Trump. If we want real change then we must #FlipTheSenate. Last chance to make a difference in getting out the vote!"

"#Georgia PLEASE LISTEN TO THE ENTIRE TAPE," tweeted Debra Messing in reference to a tape of Trump speaking with Ga. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. "POTUS pressures and threatens your Sec of State to 'FIND' 11,0000 votes. He is trying to overturn your election. He will not succeed. Your Vote is YOUR POWER. Show him AGAIN that you know how to USE your Power. VOTE TOMORROW!"

"GEORGIA VOTERS: Tomorrow you can send Donald a clear message that your voices and your votes will not be silenced: elect Jon @Ossoff and @ReverendWarnock to the U.S. Senate!" said George Takei.

Mark Ruffalo informed fans that Lyft is offering free rides to and from the polls on Jan 5. for voters to take advantage of.

"Georgia voters head to the polls tomorrow, which means this is our last chance to help them #FlipTheSenate!" said Amy Schumer. "I’m supporting the @GeorgiaDemocrat organizers working hard on the ground-- will you join me?"

"In spite of what some people may think, President-elect Biden will be sworn in on January 20th and we have just ONE more day to give him a Senate that'll actually work with him to make real change," urged Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Actor Tyler Perry revealed that he flew home to Ga. to vote in the election because he never received his absentee ballot, calling the election "too important to miss."

"VOTE OSSOFF AND WARNOCK TOMORROW AND STOP THIS MOTHERF--KER," said Sarah Silverman.

"Georgia needs our support. Tomorrow, voters decide who controls the Senate," said Christina Applegate. "We have to do everything we can to show up for Georgia."

Wrote Jason Alexander: "I’ll just say it-- #RepublicansDontCare about you. The good news is, they’re hanging on to power by a tiny thread. Tomorrow, Georgia voters decide whether the thread gets cut. Help them make the right choice."