Celebrities react to Trump announcing he's halting WHO funding: 'There are no words'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

After President Trump’s controversial announcement that the United States will immediately halt all funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) during the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities took to social media to criticize him for the decision.

The United States is the WHO's largest single donor, and the State Department had previously planned to provide the agency $893 million in the current two-year funding period. Trump said the United States contributes roughly $400 to $500 million per year to WHO, while China offers only about $40 million. The money saved will go to areas that "most need it," Trump asserted.

However, the very notion of defunding such an organization during a global pandemic was enough to send outspoken stars to Twitter to voice their dissenting opinions on Trump’s own handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

CORONAVIRUS PREVENTION TIPS: HOW TO STOP TOUCHING YOUR FACE

“Trump doesn’t like the World Health Organization for telling him to stop politicizing this virus, so he’s threatening to defund them! How sick,” wrote Barbra Streisand just before the announcement was made.

"Had a bad dream that the U.S. was cutting funding to the World Health Organization during a deadly, global pandemic. Woke up to find out it was true," actor Rainn Wilson joked.

"Did the president just say he would withhold aid?" Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted.

"He’s halting WHO funding during a pandemic. Makes sense. NO, IT DOESN’T," Alyssa Milano tweeted sarcastically.

"WHO warns Trump of impending Pandemic. Trump mocks virus as hoax. Virus washes onto our shores. WHO offers tests. Trump tells them says no. Many Americans still can’t get tested. WHO works to help find treaments & vaccine with global support. Trumps cuts funding to WHO," wrote Josh Gad.

WHY DO SOME COUNTRIES STILL HAVE NEXT TO NO RECORDED OUTBREAKS OF CORONAVIRUS?

"2000+ are dying everyday and our President ends funding to the World Health Organization during a worldwide pandemic," wrote actor Wendell Pierce.

"Proposed CDC cuts. Downsizes Pandemic Response Team. Warned… yet waits 70 days. Rejects #WHO tests. Not enough tests, masks, PPE or ventilators. 'Takes no responsibility' Claims he has 'ultimate authority.' Halts #WorldHealthOrganization funding. #TrumpPressConference," wrote Billy Baldwin.

"There are no words to describe the sickness and ignorance on display in the Rose Garden today. Suffice it to say calling The President of the United States a f---ing moron is being kind," Rob Reiner tweeted.

"So, to clarify—Donald Trump takes no responsibility for all the states in the country he was elected to represent, yet the World Health Org is to blame. So, don’t look to your president. Blame a global organization that is crucial to preventing the spread of covid-19," Chelsea Handler added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever," Bill Gates wrote.

As of Wednesday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 1,996,681 people across 185 countries and territories, resulting in over 127,590 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 609,685 illnesses and at least 26,059 deaths.