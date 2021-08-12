Britney Spears' conservatorship: Paris Hilton, Cher and more react to Jamie Spears' plans to step down

Paris Hilton, Cher and other celebrities took to social media on Thursday where they reacted to Britney Spears' father, Jamie, announcing his plans to step down from his role in the singer's conservatorship once a proper plan is in place.

The two have been locked in a court battle over the past few years as the pop star works to regain control of her life.

"I’m so happy to hear this news," Hilton wrote along with heart emojis and a princess emoji.

"It’s been so long overdue but I’m so glad that Britney is on her way to finally being free. Sending so much love!"

Comedian Whitney Cummings joked she'd cover the fees for any of Spears' employees who wanted to break their non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

"Offer still stands to pay NDA violation fee for Britney employees who want to spill some tea! goodforyoufans@gmail.com," Cummings wrote.

Cher encouraged the pop star to get a "forensic accountant," but did note that she is happy for Spears.

"IF I WAS BRIT I’D GET A FORENSIC ACCOUNTANT. I COULDN’T HAPPIER 4 HER IF I WAS TWINS," Cher wrote.

Fans also reacted to the news on Twitter.

"I am so happy for @britneyspears #FreeBritney," wrote one fan. "I’m so happy for Britney Spears!" said another.

Last month, Spears ended one of her Instagram posts with "#FreeBritney," a social media campaign that has garnered popularity over the last several years as fans and industry figures have used it to demand the singer be released from her conservatorship, which has seen Jamie oversee her life, finances and wellbeing for well over a decade.

Jamie has controlled Spears' conservatorship since 2009 after she went through a series of involuntary psychiatric holds.