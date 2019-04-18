Expand / Collapse search
Celebrities react to Attorney General William Barr's redacted Mueller report

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
Barr: Mueller report confirms no Americans colluded in Russia's efforts to interfere with the 2016 electionVideo

Stars didn't take kindly to Attorney General William Barr and his release of a redacted report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

On Thursday, Barr claimed in a contentious press conference that Mueller found no evidence of collusion between members of Donald Trump's presidential campaign and the Russians during the 2016 election.

"After nearly two years of investigation, thousands of subpoenas, and hundreds of warrants and witness interviews, the Special Counsel confirmed that the Russian government-sponsored efforts to illegally interfere with the 2016 presidential election but did not find that the Trump campaign or other Americans colluded in those schemes," Barr said, adding that Americans "should be grateful" for the findings.

CHELSEA HANDLER CONFESSES TO 'SEXUAL ATTRACTION' TO ROBERT MUELLER

Celebrities went wild at both the report's release and Barr's proclamations.

Rosie O'Donnell posted a series of tweets, retweets and replies immediately after the news broke:

Sharing her frustrations was fellow "The View" panelist and outspoken conservative Ana Navarro:

Actress Patricia Arquette also spoke out numerous times mocking Barr:

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.