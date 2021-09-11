Celebrities mark 20 years since 9/11 attacks: 'We must never forget'

Celebrities including Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Garner, and Ryan Reynolds took to social media to honor the victims of 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of the deadly attacks.

On Sept. 11, 2021, Americans showed that despite the years that have passed since the Twin Towers fell, the victims will never be forgotten.

Underwood shared a lengthy post Saturday as she showed the flag flying at half-mast at EH-OK Farm.

"I remember exactly where I was 20 years ago when a friend told me on my way to class what had happened," Underwood wrote in her post. "It was absolutely impossible to comprehend at the time the words that he was saying. To be honest, 20 years later, I still can’t comprehend it."

"We must never forget September 11 and how it changed us as a country," she added. "We must remember those that had their lives stolen that day and continue to pray for their families who are still grieving. And we continue to be thankful to those who were there to help…and are still here to help. God bless America."

Reynolds, who is Canadian, shared a post on his story paying tribute to the 26 Canadians who also lost their lives on the tragic day.

Reality TV star Kris Jenner shared a post that featured a photo comprised of headshots of victims from 9/11 with a shadow of the Twin Towers in the middle.

"20 years ago today," she wrote. "Take a moment this morning to remember and honor those who lost their lives, the families and friends who lost their loved ones, and the survivors of the horrific attacks on 9/11. We’ll never forget the sacrifices made by the firefighters, early responders and civilians who risked everything to help others in the most incredible and unforgettable display of heroism."

"I’ll never forget that day, and my thoughts are with everyone who lost someone they love," Jenner added. "Life is so precious and today is a reminder to me to cherish every single moment I have with those I love. We must show each other love, forgiveness, grace, and be thankful for the time we have together."

Reese Witherspoon shared two posts on her Instagram story highlighting the families that lost loved ones on 9/11.

"My prayers go out to all the families who lost their loves [sic] ones on this day 20 years ago," Witherspoon wrote. "We will #neverforget. FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS."

Jennifer Garner also shared a tribute to her own Instagram story.

"To all who were lost, and to all of the heroes who tried to save them – we honor you," the actress wrote. "To every family member and friend, we honor your loss and promise to never forget."

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres sent love to New York City on her Twitter account.

Actress Mindy Kaling recalled what she was doing on this day 20 years ago in a post shared to Twitter.

Kaling emphasized how "scared" and "helpless" she felt on that day and how the feeling today is not the same.

"The people here rebuilt and recovered, but they will never forget," she wrote. "I love you, New York."

Model Gigi Hadid also shared a tribute.

"My heart is heavy today thinking of all the lives lost on this day 20 years ago," she wrote. "I will never forget that day, and since then, NYC has become a city that has given me so much. Sending light and love to all the first responders, New Yorkers, those who lost loved ones, and those affected worldwide by the tragedies of 2001. I am proud of the resilient spirit of NYC, and proud to be amongst it. May God Bless all."