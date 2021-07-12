Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoys yacht yoga in backless swimsuit: ‘Easy like Sunday morning’

Talk about a killer boat pose.

Catherine Zeta-Jones took hot yoga to the next level during a sweat session aboard a yacht — where all she wore was a sexy backless one-piece swimsuit.

"Easy like Sunday morning. ," the Oscar winner captioned a video on Instagram that shows off her impressive yoga skills.

The 51-year-old actress fired up her core by walking her plank into a downward dog pose as she practiced her flow aboard the vessel.

Several friends and fans took to the comments section to share how impressed they were.

Yoga instructor Viviane Thibes, who has two children with Cameron Douglas — the 42-year-old son of Zeta-Jones’ husband, Michael Douglas — was certainly a fan, leaving a hand-clapping emoji on the post.

"Great way of keeping fit: swimming, yoga, stretching… You’re an inspiration!" one person commented on the post.

"Omg your figures amazing," someone wrote.

"Amazing body," another agreed.

The "Chicago" star seemed to be enjoying plenty of ocean time on her getaway as she posted a video of herself swimming on Saturday.

Zeta-Jones was seen doggy-paddling with her head above the water in order to keep her hair dry.

"When you have just washed your hair, but you are desperate for a dip, you swim like this," she captioned the video on Saturday, before joking, "I actually can swim much better than this, full on Michael Phelps, this is not my best formFYI."

She also shared several snaps showing PDA with her 76-year-old hubby, who joined her on the luxe vacation.

"When bad selfies happen to good peoplewell maybe.. not so bad and not so good ," she joked on Instagram on a collection of photos.

She and Douglas got married in November 2000.

