Carrie Underwood says viral infection is what forced her to cancel UK shows

Carrie Underwood has revealed what caused her to abruptly cancel her shows in England last week.

While on the "Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," the singer told the late night host that she was hospitalized for a viral infection. The newly pregnant star explained that the health scare was the reason why she was forced to cancel her shows, but emphasized that canceling shows is something she tries hard to avoid if she can help it.

"I don't cancel shows. I will drag myself on the stage," Underwood told Fallon about missing her appearances last weekend.

The 35-year-old singer went on to explain that she contracted the virus while abroad.

"I woke up and I had vertigo. I could not stand up," she said. Underwood said the virus was so serious she had to spend three days in a German hospital and joked that the only German phrase she learned was "no meat please."

A week ago, the Long Road Festival broke the news of the cancellation on Twitter saying, "We’ve just heard that Carrie is unable to play this weekend due to illness, and our primary concern is her speedy recovery. We know you’ll have questions, and we promise to come back to you as soon as we can."

Underwood was slated to play at BBC Radio 2 in London's Hyde Park, but the singer's illness forced her to cancel that performance as well.

Now finally feeling back to normal, the singer performed her new single, "Love Wins" from her sixth studio album "Cry Pretty" on the "Tonight Show" stage in addition to joining the stars of the new film "A Simple Favor," Blake Lively and Henry Goulding, for Fallon's game, "Name That Song Challenge."