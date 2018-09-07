Carrie Underwood cancels upcoming shows in England due to illness

Carrie Underwood has canceled her upcoming performance at the Long Road Festival in England due to illness.

On Wednesday, the festival broke the news to fans on Twitter and said, "We’ve just heard that Carrie is unable to play this weekend due to illness, and our primary concern is her speedy recovery. We know you’ll have questions, and we promise to come back to you as soon as we can."

The Long Road Festival also shared a lengthier message from their Facebook page which went on to apologize for the performance cancelation but assured fans that the festival would go on with other great performers.

"We’re overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from our Country Family both on and off stage. Thank you for your patience and understanding, " the post read. "Carrie is, of course, irreplaceable, but we’ve listened to your suggestions and Aaron Watson has kindly offered to step into Saturday night’s headline slot on the Rhinestone Stage. Danielle Bradbery has also shown her support by extending her set, so we are now busy updating all of the timings for you."

In addition to appearing at the Long Road Festival, Underwood was also slated to play at BBC Radio 2 in London's Hyde Park, but the singer's illness also forced her to cancel the Hyde Park performance as well.

Under an image of the country star in the list of the performance line up, the BBC posted an update which read, "Unfortunately Carrie Underwood is unable to join us at Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park due to illness. We wish her well and look forward to welcoming her to Radio 2 in the future."

Though the nature of the singer's illness is currently unknown, Underwood announced that she was expecting her second child with her husband Mike Fisher back in August.

The singer has also yet to speak out about the cancellations on social media.