Carrie Underwood on bringing her kids on her 'Cry Pretty Tour 360' tour: 'I'm not going to sleep'

Carrie Underwood will be bringing her little ones on her "Cry Pretty Tour 360" next year.

"I'm not going to sleep," the country superstar admitted during the 2018 American Music Awards Red Carpet Live in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

"I did it once with one. How much harder can it be?" the 35-year-old singer, who is expecting her second baby with husband Mike Fisher, added.

As for if her 3-year-old son Isaiah is excited for his new little sibling?

"Very excited," revealed Underwood, adding that she isn't too sure "he quite realizes how his life is going to change, but right now he is very sweet."

The "Cry Pretty" singer first announced the baby news on social media in August.

"Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond!" Underwood said in an Instagram post at the time.

"This has just been a dream come true, with album and with baby news and all that stuff. We're just so excited, and just so glad that you guys can share in this with us."