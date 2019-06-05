Carrie Underwood jokes her CMT Music Awards win is Mike Fisher's birthday present: ‘Look what they got you’

Carrie Underwood couldn’t contain herself on Wednesday while accepting her award for Female Video of the Year at the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

“It is my husband’s birthday today. Look what they got you,” the “American Idol” alum, 36, joked on stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. “Thank you so much. God bless you guys. Thank you, CMT. Thank you.”

Fisher plastered a passionate kiss on Underwood before watching proudly as his wife made her way to the stage to accept the evening’s first award for “Love Wins.”

In securing her 19th CMT Music Award, Underwood extended her reign as the most decorated act in the history of the Awards’ running.

The “Southbound” singer married the former NHL star in 2010 and the couple shares two sons, Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 4-months.

Underwood has been incredibly vocal about the difficulty she had in “bouncing back” after giving birth to her second son.

“I’m going to be honest, “bouncing back” after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately. I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Last week, the “Before He Cheats” songstress shared the first image of her summer bikini body to social media to promote her swimwear line.

#TBT to the first Cali run on #CryPrettyTour360 – getting ready for summer! ☀️🕶 @CALIAbyCarrie #CALIASwimwear #StayThePath #Southbound,” the singer captioned the video.

The bikini is from the star’s Calia collection. Underwood claimed the image was taken during her “Cry Pretty Tour” while it was stopped in California.