Carnie Wilson defends daughter from 'cruel' nepo baby comments following 'American Idol' audition

Carnie Wilson is not taking the "nepo baby" negativity surrounding her daughter Lola Bonfiglio's "American Idol" audition lightly.

On March 23, Bonfiglio was joined by her famous family, including her mother Carnie, aunt Wendy Wilson and father Rob Bonfiglio during the audition. The group performed the iconic Wilson Phillips song "Hold On" together before Bonfiglio sang by herself.

She received a golden ticket, which moved her through the audition round and onto Hollywood week, but some "American Idol" fans were not happy with the judges' decision, claiming that she only got to move forward on the show because of nepotism.

CARNIE WILSON SHOCKS ‘AMERICAN IDOL’ JUDGES BY JOINING DAUGHTER FOR AUDITION

On March 30, Carnie and her Wilson Phillips bandmates attended a "Music of the 90s" panel in Connecticut and addressed the negativity that Bonfiglio had received since her audition, saying some of the comments about her daughter "pissed" her off.

Per People, Carnie told the crowd during the panel that Bonfiglio's audition was the "scariest thing she has ever done."

"She was trembling with nerves," she noted.

"We’re human, and the Internet is so cruel, and the comments are really pissing me off, and I can’t respond," Carnie explained.

"Would you encourage a doctor’s son not to be a doctor? Lola wants to be a singer, and they say these terrible things. And she was so hurt."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Carnie's bandmate, Chynna Phillips Baldwin, said that she did see positive comments about Bonfiglio's performance. However, it was not enough for Carnie since the "majority" were negative.

"I encourage her to do it because she loves to sing. But I’m so proud of her that she was even brave enough to audition. She sounds so beautiful. I’m so excited for her future. She has a stunning voice," Carnie said.

"American Idol" posted Bonfiglio's audition on Instagram. The comments were mixed with both negative and positive remarks on her performance.

"Brian Wilson’s granddaughter, huh? There’s a word for that I think…." one user wrote, noting that Bonfiglio is related to The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson.

Another added, "Seems like a sweet girl but her voice is nothing special…American idol is for people who don’t have celebrity parents/influence!! Looks very pushy to allow her famous mother and aunt to sing with her!!"

"Tired of the nepo babies on the show, let’s see real talent without famous family members!!" another person wrote.

A fourth user commented, also pointing out Bonfiglio's family background, "Probably a lovely young woman. But with singing talent given this is a competition and not a family reunion, compared to the other talent, she is marginal at best," the user wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Still, there were several comments praising Bonfiglio's performance.

"Such a beautiful voice and cool family moment!" one user wrote.

Chynna Phillips' husband Billy Baldwin also left a sweet message for Bonfiglio.

"Way to go Lola!!! So great!!! Keep going!! So proud of you," he wrote.