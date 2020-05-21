Carly Rae Jepsen drops surprise record ‘Dedicated Side B,’ poses topless on new album’s artwork

Carly Rae Jepsen dropped a new album on Thursday and is delivering a little sizzle with her latest offering.

The Canadian singer, 34, put out a surprise album that sent her fans into a frenzy, and in one of the visuals, she is seen donning a pair of white flowy high-waist slacks as she posed topless.

“New tunes for your blues,” Jepsen captioned the gray-and-white snap on Instagram. “If this helps in any small way - I’m relieved. Sending you all my love and sharing dis damn side B I’ve been storing in my cheeks.”

The “Call me Maybe” songstress' new album, “Dedicated Side B,” serves as her follow-up to “Dedicated,” which was released last year.

“So happy Dedicated Side B is OUT! Thank you lovelies for the immense support already!” she exclaimed in a separate Instagram post.

“How cool is this from @albumreceipts!?” Jepsen added of a receipt which features the list of songs on her record and their run times.

Jepsen is no stranger to putting out multiple volumes of albums.

In 2015, she dropped “Emotion,” which she doubled-back with “Emotion: Side B.”