Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes announced as CMT's Artists of the Year

Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes were announced as CMT's 2022 Artists of the Year.

The network will honor the five musicians during its annual television special, which will take place on October 14 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

"We are honored to recognize the astounding achievements of this illustrious group of artists over the past year," CMT’s Senior Vice President of Production, Music & Events, Margaret Comeaux said in a statement on Wednesday.

She continued, "Carly, Cody, Kane, Luke and Walker all represent the vibrant future of the country music format, as they defy convention and blaze new trails, breaking industry records and genre barriers. We can’t wait to celebrate their extraordinary accomplishments alongside their fellow artists and friends."

According to the announcement, a number of famous country stars will perform to honor the five award recipients. It is the first time that Pearce, Johnson and Hayes have been named as CMT's Artists of the Year and marks the third time that Brown and Combs will receive the award.

Pearce took to Instagram to express her excitement over the honor. She shared her official honoree poster, writing, "The last year of my life has been something out of a country music fairy tale. All of the dreams I’ve had since I was a little girl have made their way to my reality.

"Thank you @CMT for naming me one of their Artists of the Year. What a year it’s been for a girl who always wanted to sing country music 🥲♥️," she added.

Pearce became a favorite of music critics after the success of her album "29: Written In Stone" and coming off a hit duet with Ashley McBryde, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl."

Johnson, Hayes and Combs shared their individual honoree posters to their Instagram Stories. Hayes added three flexed biceps emoji while Johnson wrote, "I'm so excited to be named one of CMT's artists of the year!"

Texas-native Johnson brought the cowboy and the rodeo back to country music with his inspiring hit "’Til You Can’t." Hayes dominated TikTok with his Applebee’s inspired danceable earworm, "Fancy Like."

Brown and Combs are among the top-selling artists in country music, packing out arenas and stadiums and landing multiple hits on the charts. Both released new albums in 2022 and will be touring overseas.

According to CMT's press release, the awards will also feature musical pairings, special guests, additional honorees, performers and presenters that will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event. The 2022 CMT Artists of the Year will be broadcast live on CBS at 9pm ET/8pm CT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.