Cardi B denies having a wardrobe malfunction at Billboard Music Awards

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
Cardi B wants to make it clear that no one really saw her nether regions at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday.

After social media claimed that the "Clout" rapper flashed her privates by accident when lifting her leg on the red carpet with husband Offset, she dropped an expletive-laden video on Instagram denying the claims.

“Y’all motherf—kers going around with this f—ing picture photoshopping it even more like, ‘Oh Cardi p—y, Cardi p—y,'” the 26-year-old star griped. “First of all, that ain’t my p—y. My p—y right here. This where I birthed my daughter from.”

Cardi B rocks a yellow two piece outfit with jewel detailing.

Cardi B rocks a yellow two piece outfit with jewel detailing. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

She lifted up her leg and explained, “This right here, the part that shows when I go like this — that’s just my a—. You know when you got a fat a—, that s—t gets fat right here."

"This the part right here, this the part that gives the d—k comfort," she added. "Know what I’m saying? This the part when you go like this, in and out, that’s what this n—a feel. That’s my a—.”

Offset and Cardi B attend the 2019 Billboard Music Award at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Offset and Cardi B attend the 2019 Billboard Music Award at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel Torok/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (Getty)

Cardi also referenced her past career, telling her followers that if they wanted to see her naked, they "should’ve went to see me when I was a motherf—king stripper and I was promoting myself like, ‘Come see me,'” she said. “Now, too bad!"