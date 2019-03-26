Cardi B says she drugged, robbed men because she had ‘limited options’

After a video surfaced of Cardi B admitting to robbing and drugging men, the singer is explaining herself.

In the clip from an Instagram Live recorded three years ago, the rapper said, “I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f–k me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n—–s up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do,” (via Hip Hop Ratchet) she explained.

After horrified social media users responded to the 26-year-old star’s confession with the hashtag #SurvivingCardiB (in reference to the R. Kelly documentary “Surviving R. Kelly”) Cardi took to Instagram to explain her actions.

“So I’m seeing on social media that [an Instagram] live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a living,” she wrote in a post on Tuesday. “I never claim (sic) to be perfect or come from a perfect world wit (sic) a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s–t.”

The star said that while many artists glorify violence and crime, that was never her style.

“There are rappers that glorify murder violence drugs an (sic) robbing. Crimes they feel they had to do to survive,” she said. “I never glorified the things I brought up in that live I never even put those things in my music because I’m not proud of it and feel responsibility not to glorify it.”

While the former stripper said she was not proud of her actions, she felt they were necessary at the time.

“I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options. I was blessed to have been able to rise from that but so many women have not,” she said. “Whether or not they were poor choices at the time I did what I had to do to survive.”

And the Bronx native clarified that all the men she referred to in the clip were men who she was dating and she claims they knew what she was doing.

“The men I spoke about in my life were men that I dated that I was involved with men that [they] were conscious willing and aware,” she said. “I have a past that I can’t change we all do.”

She continued, “all I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future.”

Cardi is married to rapper Offset, with whom she shares 8-month-old daughter, Kulture.