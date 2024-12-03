Expand / Collapse search
Christmas

Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar ‘fast-forward’ through kissing scenes so husbands don’t have to watch

'90s stars host first-ever Great American Family Christmas Festival until Dec 24

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published | Updated
Candace Cameron Bure shares special Christmas tradition that ‘sets the tone’ for the day Video

The "Full House" star shares three adult children with husband Val.

Iconic ‘90s stars and longtime friends Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar are bringing the holiday cheer this season. 

Bure and McKellar kicked off the winter holiday with the first ever Great American Family Christmas Festival at the Northwell Park at USB Arena in New York. Bure became the Great American Family Channel's chief creative officer in 2022.

Bure, who fans have called the "Queen of Christmas Movies," has had her fair share of sweet holiday kisses on-screen. She told Fox News Digital about her husband's reaction when she acts in romantic scenes and how it’s impacted their marriage

Valeri Bure and Candace Cameron smile for a photo

Candace Cameron Bure said her husband has been "so supportive" and is "proud" of all her projects. (Larry French/Getty Images for Capitol File Magazine)

"I don't think it's as comfortable for anybody – maybe if you're an actor married to another actor – it's just never comfortable to watch your spouse in the arms of someone, even though it's a peck or a kiss or anything," the "Full House" star shared. 

However, the "Home Sweet Christmas" actress noted her husband has been "so supportive" and is "proud" of all her projects. 

"We have those honest conversations. He's like, 'I don't really want to watch that part' and 'I don't want to put you through that.’ But ... we kind of worked through those feelings to a place where we both feel good and supported through it."

"The Wonder Years" star chimed in and agreed that her husband "doesn’t like" when she acts in romantic scenes either, with both actresses saying they tend to "fast-forward" or go to a commercial when they pop up.

"I don't think it's as comfortable for anybody … it's just never comfortable to watch your spouse in the arms of someone."

McKellar also has another way to deal with it.

"When that part of the movie happens, I just kiss him," she said, provoking a laugh from Bure.

Danica McKellar with husband

Danica McKellar is married to Scott Sveslosky. (Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Bure tied the knot with former NHL player Valeri Bure in June 1996. The couple share three kids: Natasha, Lev and Maxim.

McKellar, who stars in the Great American Family's "A Cinderella Christmas Ball," shares a son, 14-year-old Draco, with ex-husband Mike Verta. She is currently married to attorney Scott Sveslosky, who also has a son from a previous relationship.

aleri Bure, Lev Valerievich Bure, actress Candace Cameron-Bure, Maksim Valerievich Bure, and Natasha Valerievna Bure attend the premiere of Netflix's "Fuller House"

Candace Cameron Bure with her husband, Valeri Bure, and children Lev, Maksim and Natasha in 2016. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The two celebrity friends have bonded over their faith since Bure first took McKellar to church. McKellar said it changed her lifestyle overall, as she mentioned an hour before she spoke with Fox News Digital she was listening to her "Bible recap."

"I don't know how I did life before … I don't know how I dealt with things," McKellar remarked. "There's this peace that surpasses understanding."

"I lead a stressful life… and having this relationship [with faith] is everything… I wish that joy for others… part of what I'm so excited about with Great American Family is that it's all about faith, family and country… we can help people to find that light."

Trevor Donovan, Danica McKellar, Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison

From left, Trevor Donovan, Danica McKellar, Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison pose with Santa Claus during the Great American Family Christmas Festival at UBS Arena. (Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Bure also stars in "A Christmas Less Traveled" with Eric Johnson and "Let it Snow" with Jesse Hutch. She's been in the business of starring in Christmas movies for more than a decade and told Fox News Digital her secret to creating compelling holiday content.

"I love making these movies. I didn't imagine that 15 years ago when I made my very first one that this would be such a massive genre for so many years," she said.

"But I keep making them because people love them… people feel so touched, and they mean something to them, whether it's a new tradition that they've created for their own families or because they watch some of our movies, and they connect in some way that's meaningful."

Candace Cameron Bure

Bure stars in "A Christmas Less Traveled" with Eric Johnson and "Let it Snow" with Jesse Hutch. (Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

She added that she's received positive comments for her film, "A Christmas Less Traveled," as her character discovered a recorded message from her late father on an old audio cassette. 

Fans have expressed that the "movie was so touching" and has "helped" them "through the holidays," while some viewers can relate to the story of their parents passing away. 

"That's why I keep making them," Bure remarked.

Danica McKellar with Santa Clause

McKellar has been writing for Great American Family Media as well as acting in the company's Christmas movies. (Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

She also mentioned McKellar has been writing for Great American Family Media as well as acting in its movies. McKellar starred in her 11th Christmas movie, with several of her previous films being produced by Hallmark. 

McKellar told Fox News Digital she’s "loyal" to the Great American Media CEO, Bill Abbott, who was the former Hallmark CEO. 

"I truly credit Bill for reviving my career… making me a part of this genre of rom-coms and Christmas rom-coms. [I'm] so grateful to him. I always will be."

As the Great American Family hosts their first-ever Christmas festival, Bure detailed why the company decided to create this holiday experience.

Danica McKellar and Candace Cameron Bure

Danica McKellar and Candace Cameron Bure host the first ever Great American Family Christmas Festival. (Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

"We've been dreaming of this for so many years, and we really wanted to create an environment where you can bring the whole family and experience Christmas. Kind of like being in one of our movies," Bure told Fox News Digital. 

During the holiday event, festival goers can take photos with Santa, go ice skating, and enjoy great food and games. Fans also have a chance to meet talent, including Mario Lopez who stars in "Once Upon a Christmas Wish."

Bure rose to fame as D.J. Tanner on "Full House," starring alongside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin, John Stamos, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier.

Coulier recently revealed he was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. She said they have remained close friends over the years, and she talks to him "almost every day."

Dave Coulier split

Bure said the news of her "Full House" co-star Dave Coulier's cancer diagnosis was "devastating," but they're "all very hopeful." (Getty Images)

"He's one of my closest friends. He's family to me… it's devastating news," she told Fox News Digital. "We're all very hopeful… We're praying and doing all the things we can do to support… him."

Their "Full House" co-star Stamos recently took some heat for how he chose to stand in "solidarity" with his good pal Coulier. The 61-year-old posted a photo on social media wearing a bald cap alongside Coulier, who preemptively shaved his head before his cancer treatment started.

Bure shared that she was "surprised" by fans who have criticized the photo.

Dave Coulier and Candace Cameron Bure pose with the now-late Bob Saget.

Dave Coulier and Candace Cameron Bure pose with the now-late Bob Saget. (Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

"I know the humor and I know the friendship… Dave wants to deal with his diagnosis with humor… John is one of his best buddies, and that was something that they did together, and they laughed through it. But… people handle that kind of thing differently… I'm surprised with the backlash, but I know that all intentions were really good."

The Great American Family Christmas Festival is scheduled to run until Dec. 24.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

