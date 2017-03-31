Candace Cameron Bure defends herself in social media feud: 'Loving Jesus doesn't mean I hate gay people'

Candace Cameron Bure wanted to set the record straight.

The 40-year-old “Fuller House” star was attacked by critics for posting a photo via Instagram on Thursday where she modeled a T-shirt featuring the slogan “Not Today Satan.”

The phrase was made popular by Bianca Del Rio, a champion on the reality TV series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” who said the line during the show’s sixth season. The entertainer sells merchandise featuring the slogan online and named an upcoming tour after it.

Del Rio, born Roy Haylock, immediately took to social media and regrammed the photo, firing back at Bure. "If only this homophobic Republican knew," said the caption.

That move resulted in the 41-year-old’s fans to comment on the Bure’s page, pointing out that her latest fashion look was hypocritical for a conservative Christian.

The actress quickly took to Instagram and responded directly to the famous drag queen.

The former "View" host wrote, "Loving Jesus doesn’t mean I hate gay people or anyone."

Del Rio also Instagrammed Bure’s comment.