Can Hugh Hefner trust Crystal Harris to make it down the aisle this time?

Congrats are in order for the original playboy, 86-year-old Hugh Hefner, and his 26-year-old off again/on again fiancée Crystal Harris. The May/December pair announced they would try to tie the knot on New Year's Eve 2012, a year after she left him at the altar.

So why the change of heart? Is it true bunny love, or a publicity stunt to breathe air into the Playboy brand? Dorothy Cascerceri, Senior Editor at In Touch Weekly, found the re-engagement perplexing.

“The thing that’s interesting about this new announcement ... is that we haven’t heard that much about Hugh Hefner since ‘The Girls Next Door’ dissolved,” she said. “The Playboy mansion has been pretty much non-existent on people’s radars and in people’s minds. So perhaps this is a way for Hugh to jump back on the bandwagon.”

But Josh Robertson, writer for Playboy’s sister site, The Smoking Jacket.com, says Hef and the runaway bunny are tying the knot out of love. Or at least something close to it.

“Certainly Hugh Hefner is a man with a nose for publicity," he said. "I do think this time around, she went away about a year ago, she came back -- I would say they’ve given it some time. I think they’re going to do it out of genuine feelings."

And while Robertson said the two have the best intentions, he added an iron-clad pre-nup is guaranteed.

“I do believe there will be a pre-nup absolutely; given the history, given what happened. It would be a requirement,” he said.

Cascerceri agreed that Hefner should proceed with caution.

“The thing that’s been very suspect about this is the fact that she publicly humiliated him," she said. "She appeared on the cover of Playboy originally being introduced as the future Mrs. Crystal Hefner but then being called ‘The Runaway Bbride’ on the cover which was a last minute decision to save Hugh even further embarrassment.”

But Robertson predicted a second cover is in the cards for the future Mrs. Hefner.

“I would guess that Crystal will be back in the magazine again in a nude pictorial. I would find that would be something that would be expected," he said.

According to Robertson the original cover was a wedding gift from Hef to Crystal: “It was part of the wedding gift the first time around with the whole bridal thing. He (Hefner) does like to show his women off.”

Despite Hef's legendary reputation, Robertson believed the Playboy founder will be a one woman man after he says I do.

“I think Hugh will be monogamous this time around. He’s a man who reached a certain time in his life. He knows what he wants," Robertson said. “He’s ready to settle in for the final few acts.”



