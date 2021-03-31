Cameron Diaz says she doesn't 'have what it takes' to make movies right now: 'Just a different time'

Cameron Diaz isn't planning on returning to Hollywood anytime soon.

The popular actress has not appeared in movies or on television since 2014's remake of "Annie," and fans have wondered since then what it would take to get her in front of the cameras again.

While she hasn't entirely ruled a Tinseltown return, the 48-year-old mother is happy with where she's at these days.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance Presents, the star opened up about the first time she saw motherhood and work collide in Hollywood in the form of a friend.

"Her family started to evolve and I saw her go like, 'Oh, wait, I only have 100%.' You only have 100%, we don't have two 100%, we have 100%. Right? So you've got to break up that 100%," said the "Vanilla Sky" star. "How much are you going to give to your family? How much are you going to give to your career?"

Since the 2019 birth of her daughter, Raddix, with husband Benji Madden, Diaz's own priorities have changed as well.

"So it's just a different time in my life now. Now I'm here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I've ever done in my life. [To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It's just completely the best thing," she explained.

The Golden Globe nominee added: "... I don't have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here."

The star may reevaluate, however, once Raddix gets a bit older.

"Will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to, but will I? I don't know. I have no idea," she said last month during an interview on SiriusXM’s "Quarantined with Bruce." "Maybe, never say never, but I couldn't imagine being a mom now where I'm at as a mother with my child at her first year to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child."