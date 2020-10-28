Cameron Diaz discusses acting departure, potential comeback: 'Never say never'

Cameron Diaz stepped away from the spotlight after her last acting role in 2014, but she hasn’t ruled out a comeback.

The actress, 48, last starred in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Annie” opposite Jamie Foxx and Rose Byrne.

Since then, Diaz’s primary focus has been her marriage to Benji Madden and motherhood. In 2019 she became a mother to daughter Raddix, which she described as “the happiest time of my life.”

Opening up in a recent interview with Naomi Campbell, the “Charlie’s Angels” actress said “never say never” to a return to acting.

“I'll come back and people will be like, 'There's a new older actress on the scene!'” Diaz joked on Campbell’s “No Filter” YouTube series.

“The Mask” star added: “You should never say never.''

Speaking of her breakout role “The Mask,” Diaz revealed she almost didn’t get the part.

The actress was a model for five years and had never had an acting job until her role opposite Jim Carrey.

“They were talking to Anna Nicole Smith and, you know, the studio really wanted her cause I had never done anything,” she told Campbell, 50.

The “Shrek” star added: “I think maybe five or 10 days before filming they said 'yes' to me.”

Diaz revealed that, after she got the part, she immediately began taking acting lessons.

"It was really amazing that they invested that much time into me," the Avaline Wine founder said of the director and producers. "I didn't know at the time what kind of chance I was taking."

Diaz added: "It was pretty wild."