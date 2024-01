Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Michelle Trachtenberg is firing back against critical comments about her appearance on social media.

The back and forth with online commenters began four days ago when she shared a selfie with "Spy Kids" star Alexa PenaVega in a salon.

"These kids… now adults getting our roots/hair done! Love this girl," Trachtenberg wrote in the caption.

One social media user asked the actress, "Michelle u look sick. R u ok?"

Trachtenberg responded, "Explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I'm not 14. I'm 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."

The same person commented again, saying, "No disrespect my comment was really not to hurt u. I look up to u. It has nothing to do with ur age. I just find that u look pale and sick. Sorry if i offended u it was not my attention[sic]."

Two days later, Trachtenberg posted another selfie with her refreshed hair, complete with bright pink ends, and wrote in the caption, "I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters."

Fans continued to question the "Gossip Girl" star, writing comments like, "Girl we love you. Your eyes are YELLOW. That’s concerning. No hate here. Just genuinely concerned for your health."

Another echoed the perceived concern, saying, "Nobody is talking about plastic surgery... they are talking about your liver shutting down."

The 38-year-old posted another selfie Saturday, writing in the caption, "Fun fact. This is my face. Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar."

The "calendar" comment echoes the comment from Trachtenberg, reminding fans she is nearly 40 and not a teenager anymore.

The "Harriet the Spy" star isn’t the only celebrity taking on comments about her appearance on social media.

"Party of Five" Jennifer Love Hewitt addressed claims she was "unrecognizable" after sharing a make-up free selfie online.

On the "Inside of You" podcast, Hewitt spoke about the headlines that came from the photo, saying, "But aging in Hollywood is really hard. It's really hard because you can't do anything right."