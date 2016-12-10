Bruno Mars, Calle 13 & Christina Aguilera get Grammy Nominations

Bruno Mars is proving he is a “Grenade” in music— a force not to be reckoned with as the Boricua has been nominated for six Grammys.

The ceremony is set to take place on Feb. 12 in Los Angeles, California.

Mars, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernández, is up for “Record of the Year,” “Album of the Year,” “Song of the Year,” “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance,” and “Best Pop Vocal Album.”

The pop star recently snagged the award for favorite pop/rock male at the AMA's over popular singers such as Pitbull and The Biebs Justin Bieber.

"I just want to share this award with Justin Bieber and Pitbull,” the star said humbly. “This is all our work."

Like Mars, Christina Aguilera was also nominated this year for her song “Moves Like Jagger,” with rock star and “The Voice” fellow judge Adam Levine. She also has a nomination for “Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual” for her song “Burlesque” written for the same titled movie, where she stars as Ali Rose.

Calle 13 is continuing their Latin Grammy Awards sweep as the duo is up for “Best Latin Pop, Rock, or Urban Album,” for “Entren los que quieren.” Gustavo Galindo, La Vida Bohème, Los Amigos Invicibles, and Maná have also been nominated in the same category.

In the “Best Regional Mexican Or Tejano Album” category Pepe Aguilar, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea, Mariachi Los Arrieros Del Valle, Paquita La Del Barrio, and Joan Sebastian have been nominated.

Intocable, El Güero y su Banda Centenario, Los Tigres Del Norte and Friends, Los Tucanes De Tijuana and Michael Salgado have been nominated for “Best Banda Or Norteño Album.”

In the “Best Tropical Latin Album” category Edward Bonilla, Cachao and José Rizo’s Mongorama will battle it out for the Grammy.

