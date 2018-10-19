Bruce Dern returns home after hospital scare, 'in good spirits'

Actor Bruce Dern has been released from the hospital on Friday evening and is “in good spirits” after a fall during his daily jog in Los Angeles earlier in the day, according to his representative.

Dern, 82, fractured his hip after the fall in Runyon Canyon, his representative told TMZ.

The accident took place when Dern slipped on gravel while jogging, the Oscar-winning actor’s manager told Variety.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene, TMZ reported.

Dern starred in the 2013 film "Nebraska" as the character Woodrow T. "Woody" Grant, earning him an Academy Award nomination for best actor.

He also played in films "Coming Home," ''The Hateful Eight," ''Black Sunday" and "White Boy Rick."

His representative said Dern just finished filming Quentin Tarantino's upcoming movie "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

The actor is currently filming Showtime's upcoming comedy series "Black Monday."

He is the father of actress Laura Dern.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.