Britney Spears shares more topless pics, quotes ex Justin Timberlake in latest Instagram spree

Britney Spears continued to post topless pics of herself Tuesday on Instagram.

The 39-year-old musician shared four more photos of herself only wearing a pair of blue jean shorts. The "Gimme More" singer captioned the carousel of photos with red rose emojis.

Spears revealed why she's been posting photos of herself baring all in a recent Instagram post.

"[It’s] because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the world has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!!" the "Toxic" singer explained. "I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am."

Spears' Instagram spree Tuesday evening also featured a photo of a large grey cat. She used a lyric from ex Justin Timberlake's song "Filthy" in the caption.

"As JT would say ... haters gonna say it’s fake !!!!! I MEAN ... wow I have no idea ... what do you guys think…????" Spears wrote.

Timberlake, 40, recently spoke out in support of Spears during her ongoing conservatorship battle.

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right," he began . "No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

The star continued : "No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for."

In February, Timberlake also apologized to Spears and Janet Jackson amid the fallout he received following the release of the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary. The program led fans of Spears to speak out against Timberlake and Diane Sawyer for the way they treated the pop star in the past.

Timberlake and Spears dated from 1999 to 2002 before splitting up.