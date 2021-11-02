Britney Spears' lawyer claims Jamie Spears avoiding deposition, demands 'listening devices' from singer's home

Britney Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed new legal docs claiming the singer's father, Jamie Spears, is attempting to avoid being deposed under oath because he does not want to answer questions relating to the allegations that he bugged the pop star's home/bedroom.

In the docs obtained by Fox News, Rosengart cited an email from Oct. 22 from Jamie's new lawyer, who said, "As far as Jamie is concerned, the conservatorship is done and can be terminated immediately ... So it is said in no uncertain terms my client has no interest in continuing the conservatorship and I will join in any effort to terminate immediately ..."

Rosengart argued that "Mr. Spears's reversal was motivated by a desire to bolster his reputation or to avoid his deposition or responding to the outstanding discovery served on him in August."

The outstanding discovery mentioned is any and "all documents and communications relating to any recording or listening device in the home or bedroom of Britney Jean Spears, including all documents and communications relating to the decision to place any such recording or listening device and the records of any such recording."

Rosengart has demanded "all documents and communications relating to the electronic surveillance, monitoring, cloning, or recording of the activity of Britney Jean Spears' personal telephone, including but not limited to the surveillance, monitoring, cloning, icloud mirroring, or recording of calls, emails, text messages, internet browser use or history, and social media use or direct messages on social media" be turned over.

In a previous statement to Fox News, Rosengart said he plans to investigate Jamie's alleged mishandling of the 39-year-old's finances.

"Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multi-million-dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered," read the statement. "There is no settlement."

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie from overseeing the conservatorship that has held a firm grip on the singer’s life for over a dozen years in late September. He's been in control of Spears' finances since 2008 after she underwent a series of involuntary holds following a public spectacle that saw her shave her head in front of the paparazzi.

Judge Penny heard arguments from both sides and ultimately ruled that effective immediately "suspension is in the best interests of Britney Spears."

"The current situation is not tenable," she added before also ordering that control of all of the singer's assets be turned over to a court-appointed temporary conservator – a certified public accountant named John Zabel. Judge Penny further maintained that her ruling is not appealable.

"I just want my life back," Spears said in court back in June. "And it’s been 13 years and it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested."

A rep for Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

