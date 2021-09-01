Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested at Nashville airport

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested on Sunday at a Nashville airport for a security violation, Fox News can confirm.

On August 29, Alexander was in the TSA area when he allegedly "walked through" the secure side of a concourse. He was placed in handcuffs by airport security and charged with a misdemeanor, a warrant revealed.

Alexander was also questioned and claimed he "went through the TSA checkpoint, and while looking for his flight walked out of the secure side of the C/D exit to the non-secure side and came back through the exit."

Online records show his bail was set at $2,500 and is due in court on Sept. 24.

BRITNEY SPEARS' FIRST HUSBAND SPEAKS OUT ABOUT THEIR 55-HOUR MARRIAGE: 'WE DIDN’T WANT TO ANNUL IT'

Alexander went on Instagram Live Tuesday and called his arrest an "inconvenience" and claimed it was "because of something stupid."

Alexander, 39, is best known for being married to Spears for 55 hours in 2004. They were high school sweethearts who tied the knot in Las Vegas but quickly had their union annulled.

Back in July, he spoke out about what actually happened in Sin City.

"The men in black swooped in, along with her mum and other family members, and they made us sign paperwork under duress to end our marriage. We didn’t want to annul it. They lied to us. It was always about controlling Britney and controlling her money," he claimed in an interview with the Daily Mail .

LAWYER CLAIMS BRITNEY SPEARS' MOM LYNNE ORCHESTRATED HER SPLIT FROM JASON ALEXANDER AFTER LAS VEGAS MARRIAGE

Alexander and Spears grew up in Kentwood, Louisiana together and were young and in love, he claimed.

"I was tricked by her mum, dad and lawyers into signing the annulment," Alexander alleged. "I was told our marriage could hurt Britney’s career. I loved her and was a naive kid who had been raised to trust and respect my elders, just like she had."

"We were told that if we still felt the same way about each other in six months, then we could have a big, white wedding. They strung me along for 30 days, which was how long it took to get the annulment finalized, so I couldn’t contest it, and then they changed Britney’s number so I couldn’t talk to her. There have always been dark forces in her life," he further claimed.

Spears was about to go on tour for her fourth studio album, "In the Zone."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexander said the idea to get hitched happened in the early morning. "We were in bed talking and she asked me to go on tour with her. I told her I couldn’t. I was at college on a football scholarship. Then she asked me to get married," he explained. "We felt like this was a way we could be together. Britney was already feeling trapped, with everyone making money out of her. We figured that if we were married, they would have to let us see each other."