Britney Spears dances to 'praise' God in Instagram video, honors Hurricane Ida victims

Britney Spears honored Hurricane Ida victims with a dance video shared to her Instagram account Thursday.

The 39-year-old musician showed off her moves as she said dancing is how she shows God "praise."

"My thoughts and prayers go out to so many people in this world at the moment. The news is horrific especially in the HEART LAND of Louisiana … God will DEFINITELY throw us some curve balls to set us straight to make sure we are AWAKENED !!!! He is definitely getting our attention now with the devastation in Louisiana … are you awake my friends??? I told you a while back … DON’T F--K WITH MOTHER NATURE," Spears captioned the video.

At least 43 people have been reported dead after Ida wreaked havoc on the Northeast, days after making landfall in Louisiana.

BRITNEY SPEARS WILL NOT BE CHARGED IN BATTERY INCIDENT INVOLVING HOUSEKEEPER

Spears revealed that her family is safe and "doing well."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I’m so happy my family is SAFE and doing well !!!! In life there’s always a TWIST … SPIN … GRIN ... or even a GIGGLE that’s best served with a beautiful spoon … find YOUR GOD and SERVE HIM WELL !!!! Here’s my twist on life and I’m serving it to God !!! This is how I praise … This is how I feel … by dancing," Spears wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"God bless you all !!! THE LIGHT IS COMING SOON."