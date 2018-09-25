Bristol Palin's son, Tripp Johnston, announced in 'DWTS: Juniors' cast

Bristol Palin's son, Tripp Johnston, was just unveiled as a celebrity kid competitor in ABC's upcoming spinoff, "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors."

And Tripp, 9, is following in his mom's epic footsteps.

Former Vice-Presidential candidate Sarah Palin's daughter Bristol, who is now starring on another reality show "Teen Mom OG," competed on season 11 of "Dancing with the Stars"—and later on the show's "All Stars" season 15.

Fans will soon see if her son by former boyfriend Levi Johnston measures up on the dance floor!

ABC made the official announcement of the "Juniors" 12-member cast on its mother ship show "DWTS" during Tuesday night's season 27 broadcast.

Another high-profile youngster, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 12, has also learned to dance on the pre-taped show, which premieres on Sunday, October 7 on ABC.

Pre-teen Thompson is a veteran of three previous reality shows—"Toddlers & Tiaras," "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," and "Mama June: From Not to Hot," which documented her mother's weight loss struggles.

The other "Juniors" participants are: "MasterChef Junior" star Addison Osta Smith, 13; Spelling bee champ Akash Vukoti, 9; Actress Ariana Greenblatt, 10, who just wrapped filming Disney's "The One and Only Ivan;" "General Hospital" kid Hudson West, 10, "Raven's Home" TV actor Jason Maybaum, age 10; Singer Mackenzie Ziegler, 14; Mandla Morris, 13, an aspiring fashion designer and the son of superstar Stevie Wonder; Miles Brown, 13, of the hit TV show "Black-ish," Skateboarder Sky Brown, 10; and Sophia Pippen, 9, the daughter of NBA champ Scottie Pippen.

"DWTS" veteran pro Val Chmerkovskiy and ice skater Adam Rippon, who won last season's "DWTS" athlete's edition, act as judges.

"Malcolm in the Middle" star and "DWTS" alum Frankie Muniz and season 25 "DWTS" winner Jordan Fisher will serve as hosts on the juniors show.