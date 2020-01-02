'Bride and Prejudice' star Micah Downey dead at 26, ex confirms

Reality TV star Micah Downey is dead at the age of 26.

The star of the Australian reality series “Bride & Prejudice” died suddenly on Saturday. No cause of death has been revealed.

Downey’s death was confirmed by ex-fiancée Milly Johnson, who took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the star’s death.

“It is so sad & unbelievably surreal that I am making this post 😣,” Johnson prefaced the post. “On the 28 December 2019 Micah Patrick Downey passed away. I am struggling to put into words how sad & heartbreaking this is 💔.”

“I just hope he is at peace wherever he is & that he will always be watching over his babies 🙏🏼 A bad, bad dream. I can’t believe you’re not here. Rest In Peace Micah 💙,” she continued.

She then followed up with a photo of the two together, accompanied by a Dr. Seuss quote.

“Bride & Prejudice” follows couples who are set to wed despite disapproving families. According to Seven News, cameras followed the couple throughout the show as they tried to earn Johnson’s mother’s approval of their relationship.

The couple was previously engaged after an on-and-off relationship before Johnson announced their split via Instagram in November.

“Leading up to the decision I made, I felt sick, heartache, deep sadness and then I just felt numb. Breaking up with someone is awful and also a very private moment. In our case it was done with many eyes on us on national television. Not easy,” she wrote.

“Breaking up with someone is so hard especially when you have a child involved 💔,” Johnson further noted.

The couple shared a son, Julian, along with another child on the way.