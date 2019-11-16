Bravo announces new series 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'

The franchise is growing!

Andy Cohen announced on Saturday during BravoCon 2019 that the series is adding another city to its roster -- "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City."

"'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' takes viewers into an undiscovered world that is about so much more than religion, although the Mormon church is undeniably engrained in the culture," Bravo said in a press release.

"In the majestic mountains of Utah is a hidden social circle made up of successful women who have created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million-dollar businesses and brands.

"With Hollywood’s exclusive Sundance Film Festival in their backyards, these Type-A power-brokers are accustomed to rubbing elbows with A-listers and what party list you are on means everything. They have mastered running wildly successful enterprises by day and enjoy après ski at the finest resorts by night, all the while raising extraordinary and unconventional families.

"Here perfection is not an aspiration, it’s a mandate. They hold themselves and each other to an extremely high standard and never hold back when things go sideways, but lord knows they are always there for each other when they need it most."

The new series is produced by InventTV with Michaline Babich, Sergio Alfaro and Luke Neslage serving as executive producers.

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" will be the 10th franchise in the history of "The Real Housewives," joining the likes of Beverly Hills, New Jersey, Dallas and Atlanta.

No word yet on when the new show will premiere.