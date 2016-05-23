Brandi Glanville: 'Housewives' stars 'strategize' and 'plan with each other'

Brandi Glanville is no stranger to the reality TV world. She was a staple on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” from 2011 to 2015, but after some rumored discord with "Housewives" boss Andy Cohen, Glanville did not appear as a full-time cast member on the show's most recent sixth season. Glanville told FOX411 she was thankful to have had a break from the drama-filled show.

“'Beverly Hills Housewives' will always be a part of my life," she said. "It’s like you are grandfathered in... but it has been nice to have a break [from] not always having to strategize and think about what is going to happen next and who is going to come at you. Like constantly being combative with other people, it’s just not healthy or fun.”

Glanville said the Bravo show is "authentic" but the stars orchestrate some of the drama.

"...I think on 'Housewives' the other women kind of plan with each other who to go after," she dished.

Still, the mother of two isn't taking a break from reality TV altogether. Glanville has two reality projects in the works—“Famously Single” and “My Kitchen Rules.”

She said "Famously Single" was a perfect project for her because it focused on her relationships.

“I was skeptical of going into the project of whether or not I would find true love, but I knew there was a therapy aspect to it, and so I thought 'Clearly it’s something I am doing wrong and maybe I need a little help,'” she said. “I seem to go through guys fairly quickly. I call them 'micro relationships' because as soon as I think something is up I sabotage and leave. I run away. So I thought, you know, 'Why not just go and see if I get anything from this?'”

Glanville said her love life is already in the news, so it didn't hurt to put it on TV.

“I thought about not wanting to put my love life there out on camera, but let’s be clear I did ‘Housewives,’ everything is already out there so why not look for love on camera? What do I have to lose really? Nothing.”

“Famously Single” premieres June 14th on E!

