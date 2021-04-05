Brandi Carlile dishes on upcoming album, new memoir ‘Broken Horses: It’s ‘very dramatic’

Brandi Carlile hopes to inspire a new generation with her new memoir, "Broken Horses."

The singer-songwriter, who has six Grammys to her credit, opened up about the forthcoming scribe in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Monday and said her process of writing her book was similar in nature to how she pens her chart-topping country hits.

"I wrote it sort of in the same way that I write songs," Carlile, 39, said of the memoir, which hits store shelves on Tuesday. "It just sort of came to me."

Carlile said the book represented an opportunity to let fans in on the complete shift her life has made since becoming a household name.

"It was really exciting mining my memories and watching the trajectory of what happened to me, where I started and where I've come to in my life," she explained, adding that she hopes the title will resonate with readers who come from "hard beginnings or humble beginnings."

One quartet of the Highwomen, a band comprised of members Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby, Carlile pressed that the underlying message in her memoir is about "making your way through not having means or being able to follow your dreams to a really beautiful outcome."

During her "GMA" appearance, the LGBTQ advocate also said her next album, the seventh studio release for which details are still being ironed out, is completed and Carlile is eager for fans to hear it.

"It's very dramatic," she described, adding that the album "came quicker than [she] thought."

"I think the book led us to some pretty dramatic places and unlocked some doors that maybe I didn't have access to before in my mind."

Added the "By the Way, I Forgive You" performer: "I will say that the vocals are, like, over the top," Carlile added. "And I'm a pretty over-the-top singer, so that's saying something."