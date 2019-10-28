Bradley Cooper makes rare appearance with 2-year-old daughter, Lea

Bradley Cooper brought a special someone with him to a weekend event.

The 44-year-old actor and director made a very rare public appearance with his 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, on Sunday at the 22nd annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor event in Washington, D.C.

For the outing, Cooper wore a black suit with a white button-down shirt, while Lea wore a patterned shirt paired with a black skirt, white tights and a blue vest.

BRADLEY COOPER, IRINA SHAYK HAVE A GOOD CO-PARENTING RELATIONSHIP FOLLOWING BREAKUP

In one photo, the father-daughter duo was photographed watching the event and in another picture, Cooper is spotted sweetly holding his daughter.

BRADLEY COOPER AND IRINA SHAYK END THEIR RELATIONSHIP AFTER 4 YEARS: REPORT

According to Entertainment Tonight, Cooper was on and to help honor his friend and "Star Is Born" co-star Dave Chappelle, who was honored for lifetime achievement in comedy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cooper shares Lea with ex Irina Shayk. The former couple started dating in 2015 and welcomed their daughter in March 2017. Cooper and Shayk called it quits after four years together this past June.