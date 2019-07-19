Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk have a good co-parenting relationship following breakup

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are amicably sharing custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

“There is no drama at the moment,” a source told us. “Irina travels a lot and is happy he wants to have joint custody.”

TMZ reported Thursday the couple have agreed to share custody and to both live in New York.

But the source says there’s still one question mark in the breakup.

“Her team is trying to figure out if Bradley will transfer a property in her name. It’s the only thing not resolved.”

Cooper and Shayk parted ways in June, after Page Six exclusively revealed the relationship was “hanging by a thread.”

