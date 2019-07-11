Irina Shayk says she still believes in marriage after Bradley Cooper split: ‘I’m not against it’

Irina Shayk isn’t letting lost love change her outlook on romance.

Despite splitting from boyfriend Bradley Cooper after more than four years together early last month, the Russian model revealed she is still a hopeless romantic of sort and knows her Prince Charming is still out there.

"Do I believe in marriage," she pondered during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar for their summer digital cover. "Yes, of course. I'm not the kind of person who is against it."

Though Shayk and Cooper, 44, share daughter Lea De Seine Shayke Cooper, named after Shayk’s grandmother, the former pair’s relationship was riddled with breakup rumors in the months leading up to them calling it quits.

Much of the split speculation by fans was linked to Cooper’s seemingly effortless chemistry he shared with onscreen co-star and love interest Lady Gaga on “A Star Is Born.” The tipping point for Shayk and Cooper appeared to come during awards season when the actor and superstar songstress shared a steamy performance of “Shallow” on the Oscar’s stage.

During her conversation with the magazine, Shayk, 33, also opened up about the balancing of a successful modeling career with the joys of motherhood and fashion – and shared the one mom “uniform” she would never be caught dead in.

“You have to be really truly yourself for your kids, otherwise you’re living in a lie,” she said. “Tell me one reason why, just because you’re a mother, you need to wear a longer skirt. No! I don’t believe in that. I really don’t.”

“There is no real challenge,” Shayk said of becoming a mom. “I really believe if you love something, you can prioritize your time. [Motherhood] is just an addition to your life.”

Shayk elaborated by touting women in her home country of Russia as, “Women are the ones who can handle everything. Women can raise the kids, women can do the job, and when she’s back, she can cook and clean and do the heavy work too!”