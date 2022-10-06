Brad Pitt spotted in LA after Angelina Jolie makes bombshell claims

Brad Pitt was spotted leaving a Los Angeles office building on Tuesday, the same day his ex-wife Angelina Jolie accused him of choking one of their children on an infamous 2016 flight.

Pitt, 58, can be seen strolling out of the high-rise wearing sunglasses and a denim shirt and pants. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star was clutching his phone in his right hand.

The feuding exes' court battle over a French winery they bought together in 2008 escalated Tuesday when Jolie, 47, hit him with a cross-complaint that alleged he had attacked her and their six children on the overnight flight from France to Los Angeles.

Once in the air, Pitt allegedly pulled Jolie into the bathroom and "shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall," the papers allege.

The "Maleficent" actress says he also poured beer on her and "beer and red wine" on their kids, who were then between the ages of 8 and 15.

"Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face" when they tried to protect their mom during the spat, according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Once they landed, Jolie told the "Fight Club" star that she and the children were going to a hotel. Five days later, Jolie filed for divorce — but the dissolution of their marriage and dispute over custody have dragged on for years.

A representative for Pitt didn't immediately return a request for comment, but a source familiar with the star told Fox News Digital that the allegations are false.

"She continues to rehash, revise and re-imagine her description of an event that happened six years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants," the source said.

Pitt sued his ex-wife in February, accusing her of secretly selling her shares in French winery and estate Chateau Miraval to alleged Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler of the Stoli Group to spite him after receiving an unfavorable custody ruling.

Jolie says in the latest filing that she had planned to sell her shares to Pitt, but that negotiations had broken down over his insistence that she sign a nondisclosure agreement barring her from publicly discussing the alleged abuse.