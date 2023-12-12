Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Brad Pitt's 60th birthday: Celebrating an iconic career in Hollywood

Pitt's allure extends far beyond his good looks

By Maeghan Dolph Fox News
Published
  • Young Brad Pitt
    Image 1 of 11

    Brad Pitt, born on Dec. 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, where he started shaping his roots as an actor. As a Sagittarius, Pitt embodies the adventurous and free-spirited nature associated with this zodiac sign. (Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)

  • American actor Brad Pitt
    Image 2 of 11

    In his youth, Brad Pitt's talent was already evident. He entered Hollywood with determination, landing roles that highlighted his striking looks and genuine acting skills. (Michael Putland/Getty Images)

  • Bratt Pitt in front of the Palme D'Or logo
    Image 3 of 11

    Over the years, Brad Pitt has navigated Hollywood's terrain, portraying diverse characters that range from intense and brooding to charming and charismatic. (Boris Horvat/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow in New York
    Image 4 of 11

    Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow's romance ignited on the set of "Seven" in the mid-90s, captivating headlines due to their burgeoning stardom. Engaged for a brief period, their relationship fascinated the public, but it concluded in 1997. Despite parting ways, both have expressed mutual respect in subsequent interviews. (Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma via Getty Images)

  • Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston
    Image 5 of 11

    Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's union was a Hollywood fairytale that began in the late '90s and culminated in a grand marriage in 2000. Their star-studded status as a couple enchanted the public eye, but their separation in 2005 marked the end of their relationship. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

  • Brad Pitt, and his wife Angelina Jolie
    Image 6 of 11

    Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship began on the set of "Mr. &amp; Mrs. Smith" in 2004. At the time, Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. Speculation about a romance between Pitt and Jolie circulated during and after filming, though neither confirmed it until after Pitt's divorce from Aniston. (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images))

  • Brad Pitt holds his son Maddox
    Image 7 of 11

    Pitt and Jolie, often referred to as "Brangelina" by the media, became a prominent Hollywood couple. They have six children together, three of whom were adopted internationally, while the others are their biological children.  (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Brad Pitt
    Image 8 of 11

    Despite Brad Pitt's relationships drawing significant attention from the public and media, he's remained remarkably private about his personal life. (Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

  • Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at premiere
    Image 9 of 11

    After a decade together, Pitt and Jolie announced their separation in 2016 and have since been navigating a highly publicized divorce and custody battle for their children. (Francois Durand/Getty Images)

  • Brad Pitt at 'Bullet Train' premiere in London
    Image 10 of 11

    Brad Pitt's focus has primarily been on his work in the film industry and co-parenting his children with Jolie, emphasizing a balance between his professional commitments and personal well-being. (Yui Mok/Getty Images)

  • Brad Pitt attends the screening of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
    Image 11 of 11

    As Brad Pitt marks his 60th birthday, his trajectory from early breakthrough performances to his evolution as both an actor and a producer showcases achievements that epitomize his enduring legacy. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

As Hollywood icon Brad Pitt marks the milestone of his 60th birthday, it's an opportune moment to embark on a journey through the career that has defined him as one of the most celebrated actors of his era.

Born on Dec. 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, Pitt's journey to stardom began with humble steps. His early days in Hollywood saw him take on small television roles, gradually building toward breakthrough moments in films such as "Thelma & Louise" and "A River Runs Through It," where his talent and charisma caught the industry's attention.

What distinguishes Pitt from his peers is not just his striking looks but his chameleon-like ability to immerse himself in a diverse array of roles. From the enigmatic Tyler Durden in "Fight Club" (1999) to the emotional depth of "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2008), his performances have showcased an extraordinary range, solidifying his status as a true acting powerhouse.

BRAD PITT LET ELDERLY MAN LIVE RENT-FREE IN LOS ANGELES MANSION: 'JUST KEPT LIVING FOREVER'

His dedication and skill were acknowledged with numerous accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (2019). Beyond acting, Pitt's dedication to producing through Plan B Entertainment has resulted in thought-provoking, socially relevant films, cementing his reputation as a creative force behind the camera as well.

While Pitt's on-screen achievements are undeniably remarkable, his personal life has often been under the relentless glare of the media. His high-profile relationships with Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow have frequently made headlines, but amid the frenzy, Pitt has navigated these waters with grace.

While celebrating his 60th year, the future remains bright for Pitt. Fans eagerly await his upcoming projects, anticipating how this seasoned actor will continue to shape the entertainment world.

Brad Pitt at 60 isn't just an age marker; it's a celebration of a career that has redefined Hollywood stardom, leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of moviegoers for years to come.

