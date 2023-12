Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Brad Pitt is celebrating his 60th birthday one year after embarking on his first serious romance since his bitter split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The actor and jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, who is 27 years his junior, were first romantically linked in November 2022.

Last month, a source told People magazine that Pitt and de Ramon are in a "good place" after a year together.

"This is Brad’s first proper relationship since the divorce," the insider said. "He introduces [de Ramon] as his girlfriend" and "is doing great with Ines."

"It’s great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy," the source added.

Pitt has experienced both highs and lows ahead of celebrating his milestone birthday. Here's a look at what the Academy Award winner has been up to over the past year.

Court battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over French vineyard

Since 2022, Pitt has been locked in an intense legal battle with Jolie over their former French vineyard, Château Miraval.

Pitt and Jolie went public with their romance in 2004 and were married for two years before the actress filed for divorce in 2016. The two share sons Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Knox, 15, and daughters Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne, 15.

Though Pitt and Jolie became legally single in 2019, the former couple have not finalized their divorce due to their ongoing court battle over custody of their children and dispute over Château Miraval.

In July, Angelina Jolie's former investment company Nouvel accused Pitt of "looting" and stripping Château Miraval of assets in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital at the time. The documents alleged that Pitt had been the mastermind of a "vindictive campaign" to "loot" the profitable wine business since Jolie first filed for divorce.

Per the documents, Pitt was accused of "hijacking" Château Miraval and "wasting" the company's assets on unnecessary renovation projects, including spending $1 million on swimming pool renovations, according to the court documents.

A source familiar with the litigation told Fox News Digital in July that Pitt has "poured millions" into the business in the last decade and labeled the "looter" accusation thrown by Nouvel's legal team as "absurd."

The former couple bought a controlling stake in Château Miraval in 2008 and spent time at the estate throughout their relationship. At the time of the purchase, Pitt had a 60% stake in the winery while Jolie's stake was 40%. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star gave an additional 10% stake to Jolie in December 2013.

Pitt has maintained Jolie intentionally sought to "inflict harm" on him by selling her interest in the former couple's vineyard in an amended complaint previously obtained by Fox News Digital. The "Moneyball" actor claimed Jolie sold her interest in the vineyard without his consent, something they had previously agreed was a requirement.

When Pitt originally filed the lawsuit in February 2022, the actor said he was unaware of the sale until he learned of it through media reports. He accused Jolie of collaborating "in secret" to keep him "in the dark" about the sale.

However, a source close to Jolie previously told Fox News Digital Pitt was given the opportunity to buy her stake in Château Miraval.

"The reality is that Pitt refused to complete the Miraval sale with Jolie unless she agreed to being silenced about the abuse as he demanded that $8.5 million be held back to force her to keep quiet," the insider said. "Ms. Jolie had no interest in speaking about what happened."

Jolie has previously accused Pitt of physically abusing her and their children during an altercation on a private jet. Pitt denied the allegations and no charges were filed against him after the FBI conducted an investigation in 2016.

Serious new romance with de Ramon

Pitt and de Ramon first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted attending a Bono concert with Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford in November 2022.

At the time, a source close to Pitt told People magazine that the two were not in a "serious relationship."

"Ines is cute, fun and energetic," the insider added. "She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her."

The two further fueled dating speculation after they were photographed celebrating his 59th birthday together in Hollywood last year. A few days before the outing, Pitt and de Ramon attended the afterparty for his movie "Babylon" together.

Pitt and de Ramon later rang in the New Year together during a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They were pictured soaking up the sun in photos obtained by Fox News Digital.

The actor put his chiseled physique on full display as he went shirtless in a pair of turquoise swim trunks while relaxing by the pool with de Ramon. The Anita Ko Jewelry vice president opted to sunbathe topless with a blue patterned sarong around her waist.

Over the summer, de Ramon traveled to Europe several times to visit Pitt on the set of his upcoming Formula One movie. In August, she stepped out wearing a gold "B" initial necklace, with a source telling "Entertainment Tonight" that the couple are still "seeing each other and having fun."

In November, the pair attended LACMA’s Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. "They were super loving," a source told People magazine at the time.

De Ramon was previously married to "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley. The two were married for three years before separating in September 2022. Wesley filed for divorce in February, but the former couple's split has not yet been finalized, according to Us Weekly.

An insider told the outlet that Pitt was hopeful that his legal battle with Jolie would be over before he made his relationship with de Ramon official but "it seems to keep dragging on." Meanwhile, the source explained that de Ramon and Wesley are still "ironing out" their divorce, which should "be final soon."

The source told the outlet that Pitt and de Ramon have been supporting each other in the wake of their divorces from their former partners.

The insider said the duo "aren’t jumping into [marriage] just yet," though nuptials could be in the future.

"They are going the distance," the source added.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple are planning a joint birthday celebration since de Ramon will turn 33 on Tuesday, one day after Pitt's birthday. "A joint birthday, Christmas, New Year's type celebration is in the works," a source told the outlet.

The insider continued, "And also, since Brad is turning 60, something might be brewing for that."

Upcoming movie with George Clooney

Pitt began filming his upcoming Apple TV+ thriller "Wolves" alongside co-star George Clooney in January. The two were spotted shooting scenes for the movie in New York City's Harlem and Chinatown.

Written, produced and directed by Jon Watts, the film follows "two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job," per Deadline. Pitt and Clooney are also producing the movie through their production companies, Plan B and Smoke House Pictures. The cast also includes Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan.

"Wolves" marks another on-screen reunion for the pair, who previously co-starred in the "Ocean's" film trilogy and the 2008 crime comedy "Burn After Reading."

Pitt and Clooney teamed up for the first time in 2001's "Ocean's Eleven," when they were 38 and 40, respectively.

During a recent interview with Extra, Clooney teased the "Meet Joe Black" star about his appearance.

"Pretty boy Pitt," Clooney joked. "I don't know if you've seen him up close lately. He doesn't look so good. But with makeup and visual effects, we're able to save him."

Clooney also explained why he has previously described Pitt as a "brutal prankster" on set.

"Well, because my pranks, they could take forever," Clooney said. "But his pranks cut to the bone. Like, they hurt… I can't go home to my hometown because he's done something to me. They're dirty, dirty tricks."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.