Brad Pitt fights back tears during HGTV debut on 'Celebrity IOU'

Brad Pitt is not a handyman by trade but he's certainly got a soft spot for helping people feel comfortable in their homes.

The 56-year-old actor made his debut on HGTV on Monday night with an appearance in the new hit series "Celebrity IOU." The show gives A-list celebrities an opportunity to give back to the individuals who have had a positive impact on their lives with home renovations.

The series features "Property Brothers" stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, who shared a touching moment with Pitt during Monday night's episode. Pitt appeared on the show to give his longtime makeup artist and dear friend Jean Black a makeover to the detached garage in the back of her Santa Monica, Calif., home.

"Jean's a dear old friend. There's people in your life that fate brings together," Pitt tells the brothers, totaling their friendship to 29 years. "She's family. We're like brother and sister. We bicker, we fight. She's just one of those nucleuses we all orbit around."

Pitt informs the home renovating duo that Black has "always talked about" renovating the space into a guest house or workspace. He aimed for a complete rehaul of the space in just three weeks.

"It'd be amazing if this could work as a guest house. It needs some storage elements that can be hidden. What she really needs more than anything is a makeup station," Pitt informs the siblings. "And a bathroom!"

"Your list is getting bigger and bigger and bigger," Jonathan quipped.

"It's amazing to me to see someone extremely successful grounded enough to always remember the people who helped him get there," Jonathan says.

Inside the space, Pitt reflects on his decades-long friendship with Black, who has also done makeup for the Coen brothers and Julia Roberts. He even revealed the humiliating experience he and Black endured together, when she was tasked to apply makeup to his backside to cover up bad tan lines.

In just three weeks, Jonathan and Drew and their design team were able to pull off a complete garage overhaul with a custom storage Murphy bed, a quartz countertop, kitchen space and a secret door that opens up to another storage area decorated with a blown-up photo of Black's parents.

"Oh, no she's going to lose it. Her father passed when she was very young and then her mother when she was a young lady. Oh, that's going to get her," Pitt says as he gets choked up at the sight of the picture.

"I'm the guy who's going to cry on television," Pitt says in awe as he fights back tears. "I can't take it all in just yet."

When Black arrives home to her surprise, she's also in a state of shock.

"It's gorgeous. Wow, this is friggin' diggin. Amazing! This is insane," Black says as she walks around the new digs.

"I can't even really put it into words right now. It was like a dream," Black informed Pitt.

"There's my mom and dad!" Black says as she cries. "Oh my gosh, I feel like a real makeup artist now."