Brad Pitt: Donald Trump poses a threat on 'serious issues'

When it comes to President Trump's performance, Brad Pitt believes there are bigger things to worry about than tariffs on foreign booze.

When French outlet Journal du Dimanche asked the "Ad Astra" star (and Chateau Miraval vineyard co-owner) his feelings on Trump's proposal to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on French wine, he was candid.

“I do not know [enough about the issue]," Pitt, 55, admitted. “I think we will always drink rosé in the United States. If there is a threat to the winemakers, it is a real concern,” he said, adding that ultimately, whether or not Trump does impose tariffs on French wine, there are much bigger issues at stake.

BRAD PITT: 'AD ASTRA' IS ALSO ABOUT TOXIC MASCULINITY

“Unfortunately, it’s almost anecdotal," he said. "Trump represents a much bigger threat on such more serious issues.”

It's not the first time the actor has spoken out about Trump.

In September 2016, Pitt told the New York Times' T magazine that he couldn't believe Trump would ever be president, adding, “Coming from Oklahoma, southern Missouri, which leans more toward a Trump voice, I try to understand it. It seems that the people who suffer the most end up betting for the party that would hurt them. And so I try to understand where they’re coming from.”