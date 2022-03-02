Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo details losing beloved ‘Full House star’: ‘I’m still very new to this world’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo is getting candid about the grief she’s experiencing nearly two months after losing her beloved husband.

On Tuesday, the Eat Travel Rock blogger took to Instagram Story and posted a series of videos where she described how the millions of tributes honoring the late "Full House" star have helped her cope.

The actor passed away on Jan. 9 at age 65.

"I just wanted to take a second to say to everybody that it has not gone unnoticed," the 42-year-old began. "I have been incredibly grateful and appreciative of all of you for the love and support. I have had people who were strangers that now have become friends on Instagram. So many people have shared their stories with me of the loss that you've been through, and you've poured out your heart, and it's just really kind that you've tried to help me by sharing your stories."

"This whole grief thing is something that I've learned recently," Rizzo shared. "A lot of people don't really understand, don't really like to talk about it, it's not a very fun topic, but it's something that at one point or another, we all go through. And even though I'm still very new to this world, I feel I've kinda had a crash course in it. Especially doing it very publicly, it adds a whole other level. It takes it to this different place that you understand things in a certain way."

Rizzo noted that she’s "been doing my best" and expressed gratitude for the support she received from thousands of strangers.

"Seeing how much of an impact he had on all your lives is life-changing and [it's] just immeasurable how much it means to all of us, and especially how much I know it would mean to Bob," Rizzo tearfully said. "He thought he was pretty well-liked [but] I don't think he had any idea that it was to this extent how much of a difference he truly made, and so that is what I am so grateful for, so thank you all for showing me that."

Rizzo and Saget met in 2015. They married three years later and remained together until his death.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a comedy show outside of Jacksonville. He was in the middle of his tour. According to a report from the Orange County Medical Examiner, Saget likely fell backward and died from blunt head trauma.

Rizzo has honored Saget several times on social media. On Valentine’s Day, she reposted a cooking video of the pair from 2021.

"Bob always thought it was kind of a silly holiday, but still always sent me the most gorgeous roses you've ever seen — see behind me," she reflected at the time. "And always showered me with love… like he did every single day."

Saget is survived by Rizzo, as well as his three daughters – Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 – whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.