'Blue Bloods' actress reportedly found after mysterious weekslong disappearance

An actress who had been reported missing by her family two weeks ago has been found safe, according to reports.

Chanel Banks' family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department after the "Gossip Girl" actress disappeared from her apartment. Now authorities say she was found in Texas on Nov. 11 and that no foul play occurred.

"She is fine," LAPD spokesperson Charles Miller told People magazine. "No danger. She is OK. She has been taken out of the missing person system for us and we have closed our investigation."

Banks' cousin, Danielle-Tori Singh, set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for a private investigator after the family was unable to contact the "Blue Bloods" actress. Singh's last contact with Banks before she was found safe had been Oct. 30.

Authorities performed welfare checks on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, according to the family's GoFundMe, but Banks was not at her Playa Vista apartment either time.

Banks' apartment still housed all of her belongings besides her phone and laptop when the family gained access on Nov. 10. Singh claimed the actress had left behind a dog and Banks' vehicle was parked in the complex's parking garage.

Singh traveled to Los Angeles from Canada to help search while Banks' mother flew in from New York.

"Five days without hearing from my cousin is red flags and alarm bells," Singh told ABC7 this week. "She doesn't go more than 48 hours without speaking to me or her mom. ... That girl is more like a big sister to me."

She added, "I can tell you in my soul, in my gut, something is not right. We're crossing two weeks now without a word, without a sound. Nothing."

Banks has appeared in a handful of episodes of shows such as "Blue Bloods," "Twelve" and "Gossip Girl."

The actress also used the name Chanel Farrell, according to ABC7.

In recent years, Banks spent more time focused on writing instead of acting.

