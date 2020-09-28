Blake Shelton declares '2020 sucks' and jokes he refuses to 'spend another minute sober'

Blake Shelton has had enough of 2020.

While making an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the musician admitted that this year has been awful and he can't wait for normal life to resume.

"2020 sucks and I refuse to spend another minute sober!" he joked via video call while drinking something out of a dark mug.

Despite Shelton's lack of enthusiasm, he did admit one good thing happened to him during the global coronavirus pandemic: he got to spend a lot of time in his home state of Oklahoma.

He, girlfriend Gwen Stefani, and her three sons all spent time bonding on his ranch from March through July.

"[Gwen] got to be there and actually see it from pretty much winter to spring to summer and see some seasons change," Shelton said.

He explained that he had big plans in 2020, which never worked out. In March, right before the world went into shutdown, he was getting ready to go on tour.

"We canceled my tour on March 12, like literally as we were building the stage for the production for that day in Omaha, Neb.," Shelton revealed.

"We were supposed to be making some footage for a video for our single 'Nobody but You,'" he continued. "We had a whole plan, we had a different camera crew out there filming these concerts, and we only got to film one."

DeGeneres also thank Shelton and Stefani for reaching out to her while her daytime show was under internal investigation for toxic work culture, sexual harassment and bullying.

"Thanks for reaching out to me this summer, you and Gwen reached out to me when things were going a little bit crazy and I appreciate it very much, so thank you," she said.

Shelton responded, "Absolutely, we love you."

DeGeneres addressed her fans directly on the Season 18 premiere in early September about what had transpired over the summer. "I know that I am in a position of privilege and power and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility at what happens at my show," she said. "This is 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.' I am Ellen DeGeneres."

The Emmy-winner added, "We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes and today, we are starting a new chapter."